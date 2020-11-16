Chiefs extend contracts to HC Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs continuing to do whatever it takes to keep the band together by extending the current contracts of head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach. Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said it was an easy choice. “It was not a hard decision at the end of the day for me to extend the two of them so we’re glad to have that done, we’re glad to have them on for the long term."

Veach was instrumental in drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017 along with signing Mahomes to a 500 million dollar mega contract. Reid brought the Chiefs their first Super Bowl in 50 years beating the 49ers in SB LIV.