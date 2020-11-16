Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chiefs extend contracts to HC Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach receive contract extensions.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs continuing to do whatever it takes to keep the band together by extending the current contracts of head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach. Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said it was an easy choice. “It was not a hard decision at the end of the day for me to extend the two of them so we’re glad to have that done, we’re glad to have them on for the long term."

Veach was instrumental in drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017 along with signing Mahomes to a 500 million dollar mega contract. Reid brought the Chiefs their first Super Bowl in 50 years beating the 49ers in SB LIV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories