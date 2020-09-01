Chiefs extend long term contracts to HC Reid and GM Veach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs continue to restock ahead of the 2020 NFL season, as the organization has extended contracts to both head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach initial reports coming from NFL network.

The extensions would be for six years which would put both Reid and Veach with the franchise through 2025.

Veach came over with Reid from Philadelphia in 2013, when Reid became the head coach of Kansas City. Veach then took over GM duties after Jon Dorsey was let go by Chiefs in 2017.

Brett Veach has been instrumental in drafting and signing players for Kansas City. This offseason may be one of the most memorable in franchise history, as he was not only able to retain defensive lineman Chris Jones and provide tight end Travis Kelce with a new contract.

Veach led the way for the organization to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes the biggest contract in North American sports history, worth over half a billion dollars.

With the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV and bringing back 20 of 22 starters along with the entire coaching staff, the Chiefs are the favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions for the upcoming NFL season.