Chiefs face tough task in slowing down Luck, Colts

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Chiefs will face the quarterback who led a 28-point comeback against them in the 2013 playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

"Besides all of the others that wear No. 12, he deserves that No. 12," Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi said. "He's a really great quarterback."

Ever since Andrew Luck entered the league as the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, expectations have been high.

However, Luck's career has also been filled with lows—missing all of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury, but now he's back and throwing for more than 4,500 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2018.

The Colts started the year 1-5, but Luck and Co. rattled off wins in nine of their next 10 games to put them in the playoffs and then beat Houston in the AFC Wild Card round.

"We're in the same mode that we've been in for a while now, today it's about improving, it's about being one percent better, one percent better, one percent better and the goal at the end of the week is be 1-0," Luck said.

Luck has led the Colts to the playoffs before and the Chiefs know how dangerous he can be.

"He's a dude that can make all the throws, smart and just the reads that he can make before the play starts and it will definitely be a good challenge," Chiefs corner Kendall Fuller said. "He's making throws in the pocket and out of the pocket, scrambling and it's definitely going to be a good challenge."

Luck comes to Arrowhead Stadium having played in seven postseason games, including that 28-point comeback in the 2013 playoffs

The Chiefs defense, especially the pass rush, which owns the most sacks in the NFL, will have to get past an offensive line that has allowed the fewest amount of sacks this season.

"I feel like we should play the same game, we've been playing this whole season," Nnadi said. "It's going to be an interesting matchup of two juggernauts going back and forth, really interesting game to watch."

Chiefs host the Colts Saturday at 3:35 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.