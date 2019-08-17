Clear

Chiefs fall to Steelers in preseason game Saturday night

After an hour weather delay, the Chiefs and Steelers finally started their preseason showdown Saturday night and in the end, it was the Steelers picking up the victory, 17-7.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(PITTSBURGH)— After an hour weather delay, the Chiefs and Steelers finally started their preseason showdown Saturday night and in the end, it was the Steelers picking up the victory, 17-7. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only played in two drives Saturday night— finishing 2-for-5 for 11 yards. 

Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Chad Henne in the second quarter. 

The Chiefs come back home to Arrowhead Stadium next Saturday night to take on the 49ers. 

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

We will bring you our KC Blitz pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
After what ended up being a very nice day across the area, additional rain and storm chances are in the forecast late Saturday night and through the day on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events