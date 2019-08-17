Chiefs fall to Steelers in preseason game Saturday night

(PITTSBURGH)— After an hour weather delay, the Chiefs and Steelers finally started their preseason showdown Saturday night and in the end, it was the Steelers picking up the victory, 17-7.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only played in two drives Saturday night— finishing 2-for-5 for 11 yards.

Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Chad Henne in the second quarter.

The Chiefs come back home to Arrowhead Stadium next Saturday night to take on the 49ers.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

We will bring you our KC Blitz pregame show at 6:30 p.m.