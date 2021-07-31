Chiefs finish up first week of training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their first week of training camp.

Saturday they showed the fans some 11-on-11 drills and Special Teams scrimmage.

The team will have Sunday off and then will pick back up on Monday morning.

Head Coach Andy Reid said Tight End Travis Kelce is getting better from his back spasms that forced him out of practice earlier this week.

Reid says he is happy about the last 4 days of camp and the amount of work and effort the players are putting in each day.