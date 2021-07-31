Clear
Chiefs finish up first week of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs finishing up their first week of training camp. Kelce was on the sidelines for the second straight day, but Head Coach Andy Reid said Kelce did get some work in and is getting better from the back spasms.

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 5:46 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their first week of training camp. 

Saturday they showed the fans some 11-on-11 drills and Special Teams scrimmage.

The team will have Sunday off and then will pick back up on Monday morning.

Head Coach Andy Reid said Tight End Travis Kelce is getting better from his back spasms that forced him out of practice earlier this week.

Reid says he is happy about the last 4 days of camp and the amount of work and effort the players are putting in each day.

There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
