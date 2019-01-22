Chiefs fire defensive coordinator Bob Sutton

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

In a release Tuesday, the organization said: "Bob Sutton has been relieved of his duties".

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in the release. "He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”

Sutton has been a part of the Chiefs' organization for the last six years.

In four of the Chiefs' regular-season losses and the AFC Championship Game loss, the Chiefs defense allowed at least 29 points.