Chiefs wrap up pre-camp practice Monday morning.

The Kansas City Chiefs hold final practice before the veterans show up to training camp in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 11:18 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs finish their weekend practices ahead of full-team training camp.

The practice ran for around 90 minutes, with some players out on the field before practice started to get some extra reps in, including 

The rookies trying to get caught up with plays and formations ahead of the veterans arriving later Monday afternoon.

This is the final practice before the veterans show up at St. Joseph for training camp.

Kansas City will return to practice Tuesday morning for the first time with veterans and rookies together for team practice.

