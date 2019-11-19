Chiefs get big win on MNF against Chargers in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, - The Kansas City Chiefs held off the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night getting the win 24-17 with Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson picking off Phillip Rivers late in the fourth quarter to seal the ball game.

Most people expected Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to have a big game throwing the football playing in the high altitude of Mexico City but only threw for 182 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs high powered offense was not the story of the game as the Chiefs defense took center stage intercepting Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers four times, which matched his career worst.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark made their presence known throughout the game as Clark had five quarterback pressures, including one that led to an interception. Mathieu had an interception in the first half, and his long return set up his struggling offense in great position to score an easy touchdown.

The win now moves the Chiefs to 7-4 and maintain their half-game lead over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West. The Chiefs will have a bye next weekend, the Chiefs will face the Raiders in Week 13 at Arrowhead Stadium.