Chiefs get new DE from Browns

Kansas City Chiefs trade safety Eric Murray to Cleveland for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs traded safety Eric Murray to the Cleveland Browns for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on Monday.

Ogbah, 25, was drafted in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 draft and has 12.5 sacks in three seasons with the team. He started all 40 games he played for the Browns.

Since entering the league, Ogbah ranks 3rd in the NFL in batted passes at the line of scrimmage.

For the workweek, temperatures return to near where they should be this time of year (average high is 62 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak disturbance will push through early Tuesday morning giving us a very slight chance of light rain.
