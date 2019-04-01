Chiefs get new DE from Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs traded safety Eric Murray to the Cleveland Browns for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on Monday.

Ogbah, 25, was drafted in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 draft and has 12.5 sacks in three seasons with the team. He started all 40 games he played for the Browns.

Since entering the league, Ogbah ranks 3rd in the NFL in batted passes at the line of scrimmage.