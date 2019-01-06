Clear

Chiefs get ready for the Colts

Kansas City Chiefs look to right their wrongs in the playoffs as they take on the Colts.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Saturday’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts marks the 26th meeting between the two teams in the regular and postseason. The Chiefs are 9-16 all-time against the Colts.

In their last regular-season meeting in Indianapolis, the Chiefs earned a 30-14 win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8 of the 2016 season. Former Chiefs quarterback Nick Foles came in for injured quarterback Alex Smith and threw two touchdowns.

Over the last 10 games against the Colts, Kansas City has rushed for 1,567 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Chiefs are 4-9 in the regular season and postseason when hosting the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Kick-off is set for 3:25 p.m. CT Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

