Chiefs get season sweep of rival Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Chiefs got another big win Sunday as they beat division rival the Denver Broncos 30-23 at Arrowhead.

This win gives the Chiefs the season sweep over the Broncos and puts the Chiefs at (7-1) on the year and (3-0) in the AFC West division.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another big game as he was 24-34 passing and throwing for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

Mahomes wasn't the only player to have a big game, receiver Sammy Watkins had eight receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns, making this his best game so far in a Chiefs uniform. Tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kareem Hunt also had touchdowns.

"Just to see these guys when they get the ball in space, they're able to make people miss and break tackles and they get in the endzone it's something special it gets everybody going," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

The Chiefs defense also had their fingerprints on this game by forcing two turnovers with a forced fumble and an interception putting the Chiefs at 10 turnovers on the year.

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns (2-5) and face rookie quarterback and former Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

Kickoff is set for noon.