Chiefs handle Bears in 26-3 victory

CHICAGO, - The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) beat the Chicago Bears Sunday night in prime time 26-3. After the win the Chiefs remained a game behind New England for the AFC's second seed.

The Chiefs also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England thanks to a victory two weeks ago that helped secure their fourth AFC West title in a row.

Patrick Mahomes outplayed Mitchell Trubisky, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another touchdown helping the Chiefs win their fifth straight game.

Mahomes played in his 30th game, becoming the fastest player to reach the 9,000-yard passing mark. He was 23 of 33 for 251 yards, giving him 9,238 in three seasons. Mahomes also has 75 touchdown passes, making him the fastest player to hit that mark.

Beyond Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs defense has also been a bright spot for the team, as in their five-game winning streak the defense has given up a total of 48 points and is undefeated when they keep teams under 30.

The Chiefs will play their final regular season game at home against the Chargers Sunday at Arrowhead.