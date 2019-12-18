Chiefs have six selected to Pro-Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Football League announced on Tuesday that six members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to participate in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.
Frank Clark (Defensive End) – 1st Nomination
Mecole Hardman (Returner) – 1st Nomination
Tyreek Hill (Wide Receiver) – 4th Nomination
Chris Jones (Defensive Tackle) – 1st Nomination
Travis Kelce (Tight End) – 5th Nomination
Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback) – 2nd Nomination
Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.
The 2020 Pro Bowl kicks off on Jan. 26 at 2:00 P.M. Central.
