Chiefs have six selected to Pro-Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Football League announced on Tuesday that six members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to participate in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.

Frank Clark (Defensive End) – 1st Nomination

Mecole Hardman (Returner) – 1st Nomination

Tyreek Hill (Wide Receiver) – 4th Nomination

Chris Jones (Defensive Tackle) – 1st Nomination

Travis Kelce (Tight End) – 5th Nomination

Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback) – 2nd Nomination



Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.

The 2020 Pro Bowl kicks off on Jan. 26 at 2:00 P.M. Central.