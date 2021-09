(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and is expected to return to the team this afternoon or Tuesday morning, according to a team spokesman.

After Sunday's game, Reid told the team's medical staff that he felt ill and as a precaution, he was taken to the University of Kansas Health System for more evaluation.

According to the Chiefs, Reid is doing well and should be a full go this week as the team prepares for the Philadelphia Eagles.