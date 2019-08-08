Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes will start in preseason opener

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start the team's first preseason game Saturday night against the Bengals, but will only play the first quarter.
Reid said on Thursday that Mahomes will play the first quarter, Chad Henne will go in the second, Kyle Shurmur in the third and Chase Litton gets the nod for the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs host the Bengals Saturday at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. You can catch the game on KQ2 with our KC Blitz Pregame show at 6:30 p.m.
