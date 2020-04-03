Chiefs keep receiver Watkins on restructured 1-yr deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo - The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins came to terms Friday morning working out a new one-year deal that has a maximum value of $16 million, including $7 million in incentives, and contains a no-trade clause.

With the restructure of Watkins contract, the move creates $5 million in salary-cap space for the Chiefs, according to Yahoo Sports.

Watkins had a big performance in game one against the Jacksonville Jaguars scoring three touchdowns with 198 yards but cooled off throughout the regular season. The veteran has played well in the post season specifically the AFC Championship games going for over 100 receiving yards in both games.

Watkins also had a nice showing in Super Bowl LIV with five receptions and 98 yards and had a huge 38-yard catch which helped the Chiefs close out the game against the 49ers.

The 26-year-old now gets another year to stay with the Chiefs elite group of receivers in Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman along with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce as the team approaches another Super Bowl run.