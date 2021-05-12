Chiefs land five primetime games for upcoming 2021 football season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The NFL released the official dates and times for the new 2021 football season and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in five primetime games. The first primetime game will be against the Baltimore Ravens on the road for week two.

Along with playing the Ravens in week two, the Chiefs will play the rest of AFC North division starting with week one at Arrowhead against the Cleveland Browns, and then take on the Steelers in week 16 and the Bengals in week 17.

The Chiefs will play all of the NFC East teams as well, with the first match up being against the Washington Football Team on the road Sunday October 17. The Chiefs will host the New York Giants in Kansas City week eight for Monday Night Football November 1 at 7:15 which will be the Chiefs third primetime game of the season. The Chiefs will play the Eagles in week four and the Cowboys in week 11.

Other primetime games include - Chiefs hosting Bills (Sunday Night Football), Chiefs at Raiders (Sunday Night Football), Chiefs hosting Chargers (Thursday Night Football).

2021 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1- TBD at San Francisco 49ers TBD KSHB

Friday, Aug. 20 at Arizona Cardinals 7:00 p.m. ESPN

Friday, Aug. 27 Minnesota Vikings TBD KSHB

2021 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 12 Cleveland Browns 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Sept. 19 at Baltimore Ravens 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Sept. 26 Los Angeles Chargers 12:00 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Oct. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Oct. 10 Buffalo Bills 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Oct. 17 at Washington Football Team 12:00 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Oct. 24 at Tennessee Titans 12:00 p.m. CBS

Monday, Nov. 1 New York Giants 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 7 Green Bay Packers 3:25 p.m. FOX

Sunday, Nov. 14 at Las Vegas Raiders 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Nov. 21 Dallas Cowboys 3:25 p.m. FOX

Sunday, Nov. 28 BYE WEEK - - - - - - - - - -

Sunday, Dec. 5 Denver Broncos 12:00 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Dec. 12 Las Vegas Raiders 12:00 p.m. CBS

Thursday, Dec. 16 at Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/AMAZON

Sunday, Dec. 26 Pittsburgh Steelers 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals 12:00 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Jan. 9 at Denver Broncos 3:25 p.m. CBS