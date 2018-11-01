Clear

Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford is the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 9:00 AM

(NEW YORK)— Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford is the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Ford tallied 13 tackles, five sacks, and four forced fumbles during the Chiefs' 4-1 month of October. 

The former 2014 1st round pick is on pace for his best season in the NFL. 

Ford recorded three sacks in Sunday's win against the Denver Broncos. 

The linebacker has eight sacks through eight games this season, which is two shy of his career mark (10) set back in 2016. 

Ford and the Chiefs take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon. 

The month of November begins with a pretty nice day. We will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and warm into the upper 50s by afternoon.
