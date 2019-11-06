Clear

Chiefs list Mahomes as 'full participant' in Wednesday's practice

For the first time since dislocating his left knee cap, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a full participant in practice.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) For the first time since dislocating his left knee cap, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a full participant in practice.

The Chiefs listed Mahomes as a 'full participant' for Wednesday's practice. 

During his meeting with the media before practice, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wouldn't say who was starting at quarterback on Sunday against the Titans. 

"Just see how he works and how he handles it then we'll go from there," Reid said. "Rick (Burkholder) and his crew have done a good job. Patrick has been honest with them and shot them straight. He obviously wants to play, that's him."

It'll be much cooler beyond Wednesday with highs only in the 30s for Thursday and 40s on Friday. Another brief warm-up is expected Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Not expecting any rain or snow chances throughout this time.
