Chiefs list Mahomes as 'full participant' in Wednesday's practice

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) For the first time since dislocating his left knee cap, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a full participant in practice.

The Chiefs listed Mahomes as a 'full participant' for Wednesday's practice.

During his meeting with the media before practice, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wouldn't say who was starting at quarterback on Sunday against the Titans.

"Just see how he works and how he handles it then we'll go from there," Reid said. "Rick (Burkholder) and his crew have done a good job. Patrick has been honest with them and shot them straight. He obviously wants to play, that's him."

