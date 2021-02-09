Clear
Chiefs lose RB coach McCullough to be at Indiana

Running backs coach Deland McCullough will be taking his talents to the college level and will be the associate head coach and running backs coach for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 9:54 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs already seeing coaching transitions since their Super Bowl 55 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as running backs coach Deland McCullough will be taking his talents to the college level and will be the associate head coach and running backs coach for the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Indiana football twitter page announcing his return Monday afternoon. McCullough also wrote a thank you to Chiefs kingdom on his twitter page.

McCullough was the running backs coach from 2011 to 2016 for Hoosiers and then went to USC for one season, and then has been with the Kansas City Chiefs in which he helped the franchise win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Tuesday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Tuesday mid morning.
