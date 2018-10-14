Chiefs lose close in a shootout with Patriots 43-40

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.- The Kansas City Chiefs perfect season ended on Sunday night in Foxborough as the Chiefs lost in a close shootout 43-40.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns but wasn't enough to outlast the Patriots.

The Chiefs were down 24-9 at halftime and scored 17 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth. The Chiefs even had the lead in the fourth quarter 33-30 with ten minutes remaining.

With 50 seconds to go Tom Brady would find tight end Rob Gronkowski down the field for a big gain that would essentially set up the Patriots in prime field goal range, and place kicker Stephen Gostkowski would kick a 28-yard field goal to end the game.

Tom Brady passed for 340 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his 200th victory as a starting quarterback, tops all-time.

This is the first loss of the season for the Chiefs (5-1) and the Patriots advance to (4-2). The Chiefs still are leading the AFC west as they remain unbeaten within the division.

The Kansas City Chiefs next game will be back at home to play the Cincinatti Bengals Sunday Oct. 21 to start a two-game home stand.