Chiefs lose in shootout with Rams 54-51

LOS ANGELES, Ca.- The Kansas City Chiefs lose a shootout to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football 54-51.

There were 14 touchdowns, including three by defensive players. There were 56 first downs. There were 105 points, with 50 from each team this was the first time that's ever happened in an NFL game.

In the final moments, the Rams did just enough to leave with a win.

There were 14 combined touchdowns in this game. Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for 413 yards and had a QB rating of 117.1, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped him with 478 yards and a 117.6 rating.

Mahomes became the first to throw six TD passes in a Monday night game. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill topped all receivers with 215 yards and two touchdowns.

As much as the offenses were in the spot light, both teams’ defenses were major factors in the game as 28 points were scored on defensive plays.

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam and defensive tackle Aaron Donald wreaked havoc for Patrick Mahomes, as the Rams scored 21 points on turnovers. The Rams' 21 points off turnovers were as many as the Chiefs had allowed all season.

The Chiefs also scored a defensive touchdown when defensive end Allen Bailey returned a fumble 2 yards for a score.

Monday night's high-scoring contest accounted for the most combined points in any game this season.

The Chiefs have a bye week and will return to the west coast to take on the Oakland Raiders.