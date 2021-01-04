Chiefs lose regular season finale to Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at Arrowhead losing 38-21. The Chiefs sat many starters on both sides of the ball for the game as precaution for injuries and to give rest to players.

The Chiefs 14-2 record for the 2020 season marks the best finish in franchise history, ahead of three separate 13-win seasons. Kansas City goes into the playoffs with the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a first-round bye in the playoffs and home field advantage for the second time in three seasons.