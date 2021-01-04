Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chiefs lose regular season finale to Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at Arrowhead losing 38-21

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 12:05 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at Arrowhead losing 38-21. The Chiefs sat many starters on both sides of the ball for the game as precaution for injuries and to give rest to players.

The Chiefs 14-2 record for the 2020 season marks the best finish in franchise history, ahead of three separate 13-win seasons. Kansas City goes into the playoffs with the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a first-round bye in the playoffs and home field advantage for the second time in three seasons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
The thick fog will continue across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas tonight and into the early morning hours of your Monday. Highs will only make it into the lower 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories