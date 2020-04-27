Chiefs make 6 picks in 2020 NFL Draft

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs made six selections in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd pick of the draft.

Once we get to a point, I give Coach (Andy Reid) a couple guys to take a peek on," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. "I told Coach, ‘Wait until you finish up your work on Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He’s going to remind you of Brian Westbrook.’ Coach called me back and said ‘He’s better than Brian.’ And that’s no slight to Brian because I got a chance to play against him first-hand at Delaware, and he was a Ring of Honor player for Philadelphia. So, he’s just a unique talent. The guy is explosive, he has the ability to kind of make things out of nothing, and that’s kind of the one thing you look at with these running backs. I mean, this guy can consistently make plays when there really is nothing there to be made, so again, throwing him in now with Tyreek (Hill) and Sammy (Watkins) and Travis (Kelce) and Damien Williams in the backfield and Mecole (Hardman) on the outside, we think it’s going to be really exciting.”

In the second round, the Chiefs selected Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

"Spags (Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) loves Willie," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "Coach House knows all the guys that have coached Willie, and he’s really close with those guys. He knows all the ins and outs of the kid, what the kid is all about. Spags loved the way he played, he’s reckless. He fits right in with Tyrann and Frank and that whole group on defense that cuts it loose and gets after people. He didn’t grow up far from Chris. He’s right in there, that same kind of neighborhood. Small town guy, very, very small town. The head coach, the old head coach – the one that’s at Florida now, Coach (Dan) Mullen – he told me that he went on a recruiting trip to go see him, and they got stuck in the mud. He lives way out in the county and got stuck in the mud, he had to get a tow truck to pull him out. You watch the tape, and he’s one of those guys that you go ‘Who is that guy?’ I mean, he’s making plays all over the place. The linebackers coach, I know loved him. Britt (Reid) was part of that, too. Britt and House kind of had him and he was their guy. They loved what they saw. Brett brings little stacks to those guys of different players. They said, ‘Man this guy here just plays. Wow, he’s a good one.’ So, that’s where we’re at.”

The Chiefs picked again at No. 96, selecting TCU offensive lineman Lucas Niang.

"Throughout the whole process I liked them (Chiefs) a lot, and I felt like it was mutual," Niang said. "I just been waiting, honestly, for the last two days for them to call me. I thought that was where I was going to end up.”

On the third and final day of the NFL Draft, the Chiefs had two picks originally.

In the fourth round, the Chiefs picked Louisiana Tech cornerback L'Jarius Sneed at pick 138.

“Corner is probably his best position," Chiefs area scout Willie Davis said. "You have a long, fast kid with really good ball skills. Really smart. He understands how to play the position. He can play both press, he’s a long big kid that can get up in the face of receivers and play press corner, and he has the instincts and the knowledge to play off also.”

At pick No. 177, the Chiefs selected Michigan defensive end Mike Danna in the fifth round.

“It starts with his character and his work ethic," Chiefs area scout Pat Sperduto said. "You can tell. He was one of the hardest workers at Central and then same thing once he got to Michigan, he instantly put on weight. It’s just the reality of the business of college football Central Michigan might not have the same training table, the same things that Michigan has so he put on good weight and right away the same work ethic and the same character and the same practice habits. You watch him at practice at Michigan and he’s going just as hard if not harder because now he has to prove himself, in his mind, all over again. I think that’s kind of what we’ll get when he walks through the door. It’s funny because I actually shot him a text before the draft even started and said, ‘Hey it’s not where you’re taken. It’s what you do when you walk through the doors’. It’s funny that he’s one of our guys and you’ll notice him very quickly because that’s the type of kid he is. He’s just going to work his tail off.”

The Chiefs were supposed to only have five picks, but Veach traded back into the draft in the seventh round to take Tulane cornerback Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes.

“With his skillset and the way we play our defense, I think later on in the season he will be able to contribute," Davis said about Keyes. "Even if it’s on special teams starting out. He is surprisingly, for a corner he really tackles. He wants to come up and be physical in the run game. I think that’s going to help him early on running down on special teams until he gets comfortable with the defense and the defensive coaching staff get comfortable with him. I think he has a great shot of making it on special teams and then developing into that fourth corner. He has that skillset. He has that mentality. He has that work ethic. I can see him contributing this year.”