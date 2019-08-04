Clear

Chiefs move cornerback Tremon Smith to running back

Tremon Smith is no stranger to playing on the offensive side of the ball. He was an all-state quarterback in high school Alabama.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Tremon Smith is no stranger to playing on the offensive side of the ball. He was an all-state quarterback in high school Alabama.

The Chiefs moved him to offense Wednesday from his cornerback position. During training camp, Smith will get an opportunity to make the team as a running back.

A very seasonable day is expected today as we wrap up the first weekend of August. Temperatures this time of year should get into the upper 80s and that's exactly where we will get to today. Expect a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. The only downside to the weather today will be the high humidity so make sure you are drinking water if outside.
