Chiefs move cornerback Tremon Smith to running back

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Tremon Smith is no stranger to playing on the offensive side of the ball. He was an all-state quarterback in high school Alabama.
The Chiefs moved him to offense Wednesday from his cornerback position. During training camp, Smith will get an opportunity to make the team as a running back.
