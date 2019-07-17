Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Chiefs move to St. Joseph for training camp

Chiefs pack up and get ready for training camp.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 11:10 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs prepare for training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph next week, and in doing so, the equipment staff is the engine that helps training camp become successful.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 80°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 97°
It is possible the actual air temperature reaches near 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and limiting time spent outdoors, especially during the sun's peak hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events