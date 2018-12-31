Clear

Chiefs nab 1st round bye, host throughout AFC playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 3:22 PM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 3:23 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs after capturing the No. 1 seed with a 35-3 victory against Oakland Sunday. 

The Chiefs will host the lowest remaining seed at 3:35 p.m. January 12th at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Here is the complete AFC playoff picture: 

1) Chiefs

2) Patriots

3) Texans

4) Ravens

5) Chargers

6) Colts

Here is the complete NFC playoff picture: 

1) Saints

2) Rams

3) Bears

4) Cowboys

5) Seahawks

6) Eagles

For the rest of New Year's Eve, we still could see a few light snow showers during the late afternoon but we should dry out as we go towards midnight. One thing to watch out for if you are heading out tonight is for a few slick spots. Temperatures will be falling quickly overnight so there could be a little bit of freezing on the roads. Lows will be in the lower teens.
