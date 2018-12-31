Chiefs nab 1st round bye, host throughout AFC playoffs

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs after capturing the No. 1 seed with a 35-3 victory against Oakland Sunday.

The Chiefs will host the lowest remaining seed at 3:35 p.m. January 12th at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here is the complete AFC playoff picture:

1) Chiefs

2) Patriots

3) Texans

4) Ravens

5) Chargers

6) Colts

Here is the complete NFC playoff picture:

1) Saints

2) Rams

3) Bears

4) Cowboys

5) Seahawks

6) Eagles