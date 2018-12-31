Chiefs nab 1st round bye, host throughout AFC playoffs

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs after capturing the No. 1 seed with a 35-3 victory against Oakland Sunday.
The Chiefs will host the lowest remaining seed at 3:35 p.m. January 12th at Arrowhead Stadium.
Here is the complete AFC playoff picture:
1) Chiefs
2) Patriots
3) Texans
4) Ravens
5) Chargers
6) Colts
Here is the complete NFC playoff picture:
1) Saints
2) Rams
3) Bears
4) Cowboys
5) Seahawks
6) Eagles
