Chiefs offense feeling confident after 51-point showing Sunday

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs offense is feeling confident after putting up 51-points in the win Sunday against the Texans.
"I feel like nobody in the NFL can't guard any of us and that's no disrespect to nobody," Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. "It's just the confidence that I got."
The Chiefs even scored seven straight touchdowns in the win Sunday and it all started with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"What I rely on is just going out there and competing," Mahomes said. "No matter what the score is, winning or losing, I'm going to give my best effort on every single play. That's how I've been and that's how I was raised."
The third-year quarterback's ability to run an Andy Reid offense, while improvising and leading the team even impresses Reid.
"I think it's rare," Reid said. "His leadership ability, his ability to feel, I don't know if you can teach that part. You can teach the fundamentals and those things, but then they put their own personality on it."
The Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship game.
