Chiefs offense shut down in loss to Indianapolis

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) scored just 13 points in their loss to the Colts on Sunday Night Football.

The 13 points Sunday night is the lowest output for Kansas City in the Patrick Mahomes' era.

The Chiefs' defense gave up 180 yards rushing in the loss and the Colts held the ball for 37:15 of the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 22-of-39 for 321 yards and one touchdown. Mahomes was sacked four times.

The Chiefs lost several players to injury during the game including wide receiver Sammy Watkins, linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Kansas City will host the Texans next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium with kickoff set for 12 p.m.