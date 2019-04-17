Chiefs open 2019 season on the road at Jacksonville, schedule features 5 primetime games

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs' 2019 schedule features five primetime matchups including showdowns with Indianapolis and Green Bay at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will open the season on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The five primetime nationally televised games feature matchups against the Colts, Broncos, Packers, Chargers, and Bears.

Here is the complete 2019 Chiefs' schedule:

Sun. Sept. 8 at Jacksonville 12 p.m. (CBS)

Sun. Sept. 15 at Oakland 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sun. Sept. 22 vs. Baltimore 12 p.m. (CBS)

Sun. Sept. 29 at Detroit 12 p.m. (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 6 vs. Indianapolis 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sun. Oct. 13 vs. Houston 12 p.m. (CBS)

Thurs. Oct. 17 at Denver 7:20 p.m. (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 27 vs. Green Bay 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sun. Nov. 3 vs. Minnesota 12 p.m. (FOX)

Sun. Nov. 10 @ Tennessee 12 p.m. (CBS)

Mon. Nov. 18 @ Los Angeles Chargers (Mexico City) 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun. Nov. 24 BYE WEEK

Sun. Dec. 1 vs. Oakland 12 p.m. (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 8 @ New England 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 15 vs. Denver 12 p.m. (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 22 @ Chicago 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sun. Dec. 29 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 12 p.m. (CBS)