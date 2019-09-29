Chiefs outlast Detroit, move to 4-0 on the season

(DETROIT, Mich.)— The Kansas City Chiefs trailed 30-27 with a little more than two minutes to play Sunday in Detroit. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning drive capped off by a Darrel Williams 1-yard touchdown run.
Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown in the 34-30 victory Sunday, but did throw for 315 yards.
Cornerback Bashaud Breeland made one of the biggest plays of the game. Breeland picked up a fumble on the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a score.
Running back LeSean McCoy rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown, while Darrel Williams picked up 13 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chiefs move to 4-0 and return home next Sunday night for a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. Game is scheduled to start at 7:20 p.m.
