Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chiefs outlast Detroit, move to 4-0 on the season

The Kansas City Chiefs trailed 30-27 with a little more than two minutes to play Sunday in Detroit. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning drive capped off by a Darrel Williams 1-yard touchdown run.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(DETROIT, Mich.)— The Kansas City Chiefs trailed 30-27 with a little more than two minutes to play Sunday in Detroit. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning drive capped off by a Darrel Williams 1-yard touchdown run.

Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown in the 34-30 victory Sunday, but did throw for 315 yards. 

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland made one of the biggest plays of the game. Breeland picked up a fumble on the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a score. 

Running back LeSean McCoy rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown, while Darrel Williams picked up 13 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Chiefs move to 4-0 and return home next Sunday night for a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. Game is scheduled to start at 7:20 p.m. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of the upcoming work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events