Chiefs outlast Panthers at home, advance to 8-1 on the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon getting the win 33-31 advancing to (8-1) on the season.

The Chiefs had a slower start to the game putting up two field goals for their first scores, but then picked up the pace in the second quarter as Patrick Mahomes would heat up and throw four touchdowns in the game with 372 yards passing.

Mahomes would become the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 100 passing touchdowns.

The Panthers had a chance to win the game being down two with a 67-yard field goal attempt that would fade wide right as time expired. "We knew we were going to have our hands full today and I was just proud of the guys bearing down." Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a bye next Sunday, but will return to the field November 22 on the road to take on division rival the Las Vegas Raiders who beat the Chiefs at home giving the Chiefs their only loss so far this season.