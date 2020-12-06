Clear
Chiefs outlasts Denver, clinch playoff spot

The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Denver, 22-16, Sunday night to improve to 11-1 and clinch a playoff spot.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Denver, 22-16, Sunday night to improve to 11-1 and clinch a playoff spot.

The Chiefs trailed 10-9 at halftime against Drew Lock and the Broncos Sunday. 

Kansas City scored their first 12 points on field goals and didn't find the endzone until Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a 20-yard touchdown pass to take the lead, 19-16, in the third quarter.

Mahomes finished with 318 yards and a touchdown in the win. 

Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off two Drew Lock passes in the victory. 

Kansas City improves to 11-1 and heads to Miami next Sunday.

Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Thursday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.
