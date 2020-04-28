Chiefs part ways with longtime punter Colquitt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the club has released punter Dustin Colquitt. After 15 seasons and 238 regular season games played, Colquitt leaves the Chiefs holding the club’s all-time record for most games played in a Chiefs uniform.

Colquitt is a two time pro bowler and hold many Chiefs punting records in highest career average (44.8), highest net average (39.7) and most punts pinned inside the 20 at (462).

Colquitt entered the NFL as Kansas City’s third-round draft pick (99th overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft out of University of Tennessee and departs as the second player in team history to accrue 15 seasons with the club.