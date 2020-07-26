Chiefs pick up all-pro guard Osemele to fill role of LDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs signed offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele in hopes to fill the void left behind from Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, as (LDT) opted out of the 2020 season to work as an orderly in a long term care facility.

Osemele was a two-time pro bowler in 2016-17 with the Raiders, and an all-pro in 2016. Osemele played in three games for the Jets last season before injuring his shoulder. Osemele will compete with the likes of veterans Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie along with rookie Lucas Niang for the job of right guard.