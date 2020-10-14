Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chiefs place FB Sherman on COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed fullback Anthony Sherman on the COVID-19 list making him the second player for the Chiefs to be placed on the COVID-19 list. The Chiefs also had a member of the coaching staff test positive ahead of the Raiders game as well.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 11:55 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have placed fullback Anthony Sherman on the COVID-19 list making him the second player for the Chiefs to be placed on the COVID-19 list. The Chiefs also had a member of the coaching staff test positive ahead of the Raiders game as well.

Being put on the COVID-19 list does not necessarily mean that the person has the virus, but means that the person may have been exposed to the virus, and as a precaution that particular person will be put on the list.

The Chiefs over the last few weeks have had to deal with schedule changes due to positive COVID-19 test results dealing with the Patriots.

The Chiefs were supposed to play the Bills for their next game on Thursday, but because of Buffalos game scheduled with the Titans and (the Titans recent COVID-19 outbreak) the Bills Titans match-up was moved to Tuesday, and now the Chiefs will play the Bills on Monday at 4:00 central.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories