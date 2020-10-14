Chiefs place FB Sherman on COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have placed fullback Anthony Sherman on the COVID-19 list making him the second player for the Chiefs to be placed on the COVID-19 list. The Chiefs also had a member of the coaching staff test positive ahead of the Raiders game as well.

Being put on the COVID-19 list does not necessarily mean that the person has the virus, but means that the person may have been exposed to the virus, and as a precaution that particular person will be put on the list.

The Chiefs over the last few weeks have had to deal with schedule changes due to positive COVID-19 test results dealing with the Patriots.

The Chiefs were supposed to play the Bills for their next game on Thursday, but because of Buffalos game scheduled with the Titans and (the Titans recent COVID-19 outbreak) the Bills Titans match-up was moved to Tuesday, and now the Chiefs will play the Bills on Monday at 4:00 central.