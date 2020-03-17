Chiefs place franchise tag on Chris Jones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - In the crazy week of free agency multiple headlines will continue to build, and for the Kansas City Chiefs they have elected to put their franchise tag on defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Jones led the Chiefs in sacks in each of the past two seasons with 15.5 in 2018 and 9.0 last year. Jones and the Chiefs weren't able to agree on the terms of a multiyear contract, but are still looking at all options and would not like to have to part ways.

If a team is able to present an offer that makes sense for the Chiefs and Jones, there could be a trade offer from one or more teams that could come out.

The franchise tag that is put on Jones is worth $16.126 million, Jones (25) was drafted in 2016.