Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph School District closing through April 3 amid coronavirus concerns Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chiefs place franchise tag on Chris Jones

Franchise tag goes to Jones.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 2:42 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - In the crazy week of free agency multiple headlines will continue to build, and for the Kansas City Chiefs they have elected to put their franchise tag on defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Jones led the Chiefs in sacks in each of the past two seasons with 15.5 in 2018 and 9.0 last year. Jones and the Chiefs weren't able to agree on the terms of a multiyear contract, but are still looking at all options and would not like to have to part ways.

If a team is able to present an offer that makes sense for the Chiefs and Jones, there could be a trade offer from one or more teams that could come out.

The franchise tag that is put on Jones is worth $16.126 million, Jones (25) was drafted in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories