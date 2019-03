KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs are placing their franchise tag on linebacker Dee Ford and plan to have him in their lineup this season.

The Chiefs will listen to trade offers for Ford, according to league sources told to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Due to the change in defensive scheme of a 3-4 base to a 4-3, Ford could likely move to defensive end which is what he played at Auburn.

Ford, who will turn 28 on March 19, is expecting to be getting $15.8 million for the franchise tag, although an exact amount has yet to be set.

Ford started all 16 games for the first time in his career and had a career-high 13 sacks. He also was selected to play in the Pro Bowl for the first time.