Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes practices Wednesday, Matt Moore takes majority of snaps

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, just six days after dislocating his kneecap in a win against the Broncos.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:24 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, just six days after dislocating his kneecap in a win against the Broncos.

"We're going to try and take it day-to-day and still at the same time make sure that Matt is ready to play, so," Reid said. 

Chiefs' backup quarterback Matt Moore took most of the snaps during practice Wednesday. Reid still hasn't announced Moore the starter for Sunday and also hasn't ruled Mahomes out yet. 

A cold front has pushed through the KQ2 Viewing Area this will bring in cloudy skies and a slight shower chance on Thursday. The top weather story will be the below average temperatures as cooler air filters in as we'll struggle to get into the middle to upper 40s for highs by the afternoon.
