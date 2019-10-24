Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes practices Wednesday, Matt Moore takes majority of snaps

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, just six days after dislocating his kneecap in a win against the Broncos.

"We're going to try and take it day-to-day and still at the same time make sure that Matt is ready to play, so," Reid said.

Chiefs' backup quarterback Matt Moore took most of the snaps during practice Wednesday. Reid still hasn't announced Moore the starter for Sunday and also hasn't ruled Mahomes out yet.