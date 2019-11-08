Clear

Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes set to start Sunday against Titans

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday afternoon that Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday afternoon that Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Reid said Mahomes will start barring any setback in the next few days. 

Sunday will mark the first time Mahomes will play since dislocating his kneecap in a win against Denver on Oct. 17. 

