Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw during practice Wednesday

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hasn't ruled out quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday's game just yet.

Reid said Wednesday morning that Mahomes will practice, but backup quarterback Matt Moore will take a "majority" of the team reps.

It's been just six days since Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap during Kansas City's win against the Broncos.

The Chiefs should release an official practice participation list on Wednesday afternoon.

Left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive tackle Chris Jones will return to practice Wednesday.