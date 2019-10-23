(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hasn't ruled out quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday's game just yet.
Reid said Wednesday morning that Mahomes will practice, but backup quarterback Matt Moore will take a "majority" of the team reps.
It's been just six days since Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap during Kansas City's win against the Broncos.
The Chiefs should release an official practice participation list on Wednesday afternoon.
Left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive tackle Chris Jones will return to practice Wednesday.
Related Content
- Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw during practice Wednesday
- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named 2018 NFL MVP
- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves game with knee injury
- Patrick Mahomes excited for 'Mahomes Magic Crunch'
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes cereal hits shelves at Hy-Vee
- Chiefs' success rides with the play of Patrick Mahomes
- Mahomes throws six touchdowns in Chiefs win over Steelers
- Chiefs take down Raiders, Mahomes throws for 4 TD's
- Chiefs' Berry returns to practice Wednesday
- Chiefs' Berry returns to practice Wednesday
Scroll for more content...