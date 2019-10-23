Clear
Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw during practice Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hasn't ruled out quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday's game just yet.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Reid said Wednesday morning that Mahomes will practice, but backup quarterback Matt Moore will take a "majority" of the team reps. 

It's been just six days since Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap during Kansas City's win against the Broncos. 

The Chiefs should release an official practice participation list on Wednesday afternoon. 

Left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive tackle Chris Jones will return to practice Wednesday. 

A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday and this will bring a slight shower chance on Thursday and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s.
