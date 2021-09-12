Clear
Chiefs rally to top Cleveland, start the season 1-0

The Kansas City Chiefs trailed 22-10 at halftime to Cleveland, but a strong second half propelled the Chiefs to a win.

Posted: Sep 12, 2021 9:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Cleveland jumped out quickly on the Chiefs, scoring 22 first-half points, but in the second half, the Chiefs put together quite the comeback. 

Kansas City outscored the Browns, 23-7, to win 33-29, Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown in the win. 

Tyreek Hill finished with 11 receptions for 197 yards and a score. Travis Kelce added in 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones got to Baker Mayfield twice for two sacks. Cornerback Mike Hughes added in an interception.

Today was another hot, sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight we will cool off into the 60s with clear skies and gusty winds. Monday will feel very similar to this past weekend with mostly clear skies and warm, and breezy conditions. Rain chances will start to increase on Tuesday as a cold front moves through, causing temperatures to cool back down to more seasonable conditions.
