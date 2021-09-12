Chiefs rally to top Cleveland, start the season 1-0

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs trailed 22-10 at halftime to Cleveland, but a strong second half propelled the Chiefs to a win.

Cleveland jumped out quickly on the Chiefs, scoring 22 first-half points, but in the second half, the Chiefs put together quite the comeback.

Kansas City outscored the Browns, 23-7, to win 33-29, Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown in the win.

Tyreek Hill finished with 11 receptions for 197 yards and a score. Travis Kelce added in 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones got to Baker Mayfield twice for two sacks. Cornerback Mike Hughes added in an interception.