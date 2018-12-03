(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed former running back Charcandrick West.
West will serve as a backup to Spencer Ware.
He played three seasons for Chiefs before getting cut prior to the 2018 season.
In 49 NFL games, all with the Chiefs, West rushed for 99 yards and seven touchdowns.
Related Content
- Chiefs re-sign running back Charcandrick West
- Chiefs Ambassadors give back to the community
- Pigskin Preview: Doniphan West ready to run
- Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
- Chiefs RB West leaves Saturday practice, rookie Watts returns
- Chiefs RB West doesn't practice Sunday, out with concussion
- Chiefs LB Ragland still out, RB West didn't practice Monday
- Chiefs re-sign veteran Safety and practice squad players
- Chiefs Camp Day 2: Key players battle back from injuries
- Junior Chiefs Training Camp
Scroll for more content...