Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chiefs re-sign running back Charcandrick West

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed former running back Charcandrick West.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 4:54 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed former running back Charcandrick West.

West will serve as a backup to Spencer Ware. 

He played three seasons for Chiefs before getting cut prior to the 2018 season. 

In 49 NFL games, all with the Chiefs, West rushed for 99 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events