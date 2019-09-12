Clear

Chiefs ready for Sunday showdown with Raiders

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 9:39 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Oakland Raiders Sunday for the 118th time.

"They don't like us and we don't like them," Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens said. 

The Chiefs will travel to Oakland and play in the Coliseum for the final time because the Raiders will move to Las Vegas next year. However, the Chiefs know how crazy it can be to play in that stadium. 

"I think when you step into that stadium when you're out there you understand the rivalry," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "The guys that have been here, they get it. It has been a long-standing rivalry, probably as close are you're going to have to a college atmosphere that way, as far as rivalries go."

The Chiefs and Raiders will play Sunday in Oakland at 3:05 p.m.

