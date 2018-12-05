Chiefs ready for future at running back with Charcandrick West's retrun

KANSAS CITY — This past weekend was certainly an interesting one for the Kansas City Chiefs. From having the leagues rushing champion on Friday afternoon, prepped and ready to go, to having him out of the NFL in just a matter of hours. Prompting the Chiefs to get help from a familiar face.

"To be back with my Chiefs family it's crazy,” veteran running back Charcandrick West said. “To be standing here talking to you guys right now, I never thought I'd be here again."

Spencer Ware adds, "It's good to see him back and he seems ready, same type of person that he was before he left."

West adds he's glad to rejoin, now, one of the best teams in football.

"It's crazy and to be a part of it, I said man thank y'all,” West said. “We are 10-2 now, I thank y'all for all the hard work but i'm back now."

Though West is back, still expect Spencer Ware to take most of the reps at running back. Which doesn't worry his quarterback too much.

"I've always had full trust in Spence in him being able to run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield as well as protect me when I need him to," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

It'll be the first full week of practice with Ware at the starting spot. Which he thinks will be an advantage.

"it's going to help mentally and also physically just get the body ready for this beating we're about to do this Sunday," Ware said.

He adds his role as a starter is the same as it was in 2016, where he started in 14 games.

"Nothing's changed, make big plays and score touchdowns, win games,” Ware said. “I do everything for my teammates and I'm trying to do whatever to win."