Chiefs ready to begin 2019 season

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs begin the 2019 season on the road at Jacksonville Sunday.
The Chiefs will look to avenge last year's AFC Championship Game loss to New England.
Kansas City played the Jaguars last season and came away with a 30-14 victory.
Kickoff for the season opener in Jacksonville is set for noon Sunday.
