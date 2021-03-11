Chiefs release Fisher, Schwartz

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs have released tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “With Eric, obviously he was the very first player that we drafted when we got to Kansas City, and we were able to watch him grow into a solid tackle for us for many years. With Mitchell, his durability and toughness is remarkable and he certainly left his mark on our team. These decisions are never easy, especially with guys like these, but both of these players will forever be a part of our history.”

Fisher was a former No. 1 overall pick in 2013. He played in 117 games for the Chiefs. Fisher tore his Achilles in the playoffs this year.

Schwartz spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs. He started 70 games in Kansas City.