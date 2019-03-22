Clear
All-Pro fullback returns to Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs re-sign fullbaclk Anthony Sherman to 1-year deal.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 9:29 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have resigned All-Pro fullback Anthony Sherman to a 1-year deal per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

Sherman, 30, is being signed to a one-year contract that will return him to the team for his ninth NFL season seven of which have been with the Chiefs. He is the first Chiefs free agent to be resigned by the team.

Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft, Sherman arrived in Kansas City via a trade for Chiefs cornerback Javier Arenas in 2013.

Sherman made the 2018 AFC Pro-Bowl team and has a career of 21 carries for only 56 yards rushing, with 63 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns.

