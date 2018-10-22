Chiefs roll over Bengals in 45-10 win at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs were on the big stage once again as they played on primetime television Sunday night. This time taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and winning big 45-10.

The Chiefs offense was dominate from the start scoring on their first drive of the game, with a six-yard touchdown pass to running back Kareem Hunt which would be one of his three scores of the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had himself a day, as he was 28-35 on pass attempts with 358 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

With Mahomes four touchdowns in the game, that gives him 22 touchdown passes in the first eight games of his career, breaking the NFL record of 21 set by Kurt Warner.

The Chiefs defense also got involved with the scoring. Safety Ron Parker who the Chiefs resigned a few weeks ago picked off Bengal quarterback Andy Dalton for a 33-yard pick six in the third quarter giving Kansas City a 38-7 lead.

With the win Kansas City now sits at (6-1) (3-0) at home and continuing to lead the AFC west.

The next game for the Chiefs is division rival Denver Broncos at home, who the Chiefs beat on the road three weeks ago 27-23. Kickoff for that game is set for noon.