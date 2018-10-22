Clear

Chiefs roll over Bengals in 45-10 win at home

Chiefs dominate Bengals, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws for four touchdowns.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 11:40 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs were on the big stage once again as they played on primetime television Sunday night. This time taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and winning big 45-10.

The Chiefs offense was dominate from the start scoring on their first drive of the game, with a six-yard touchdown pass to running back Kareem Hunt which would be one of his three scores of the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had himself a day, as he was 28-35 on pass attempts with 358 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

With Mahomes four touchdowns in the game, that gives him 22 touchdown passes in the first eight games of his career, breaking the NFL record of 21 set by Kurt Warner.

The Chiefs defense also got involved with the scoring. Safety Ron Parker who the Chiefs resigned a few weeks ago picked off Bengal quarterback Andy Dalton for a 33-yard pick six in the third quarter giving Kansas City a 38-7 lead.

With the win Kansas City now sits at (6-1) (3-0) at home and continuing to lead the AFC west.

The next game for the Chiefs is division rival Denver Broncos at home, who the Chiefs beat on the road three weeks ago 27-23. Kickoff for that game is set for noon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
After a few chilly nights in a row, Sunday night will be a little warmer. Expect clear skies with low temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. Monday will be a nice day. A weak cold front will move through the area but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events