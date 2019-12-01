Chiefs rout Oakland in AFC West showdown

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business Sunday defeating the Oakland Raiders, 40-9, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs offense wasn't dominant in the victory and didn't have to. Kansas City's special teams and defense forced three turnovers including a pick-6 by rookie safety Juan Thornhill.

Kansas City improves to 8-4 with the victory and heads to Foxborough to take on New England next Sunday.

Kickoff set for 3:25 p.m.