(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business Sunday defeating the Oakland Raiders, 40-9, at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs offense wasn't dominant in the victory and didn't have to. Kansas City's special teams and defense forced three turnovers including a pick-6 by rookie safety Juan Thornhill.
Kansas City improves to 8-4 with the victory and heads to Foxborough to take on New England next Sunday.
Kickoff set for 3:25 p.m.
Related Content
- Chiefs rout Oakland in AFC West showdown
- Chargers, Rivers stun Chiefs in AFC West showdown
- Chiefs beat Oakland, capture top-seed in AFC
- Chiefs travel to Mexico City in Week 11 for AFC West showdown with Chargers
- Chiefs still the top team in the AFC
- Chiefs nab 1st round bye, host throughout AFC playoffs
- Chiefs top Colts, advance to the AFC Championship game
- Chiefs ready for Sunday showdown with Raiders
- Packers outlast Chiefs in Sunday night showdown
- WATCH: Chiefs Mahomes earns second consecutive AFC offensive player of the week
Scroll for more content...