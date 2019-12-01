Clear

Chiefs rout Oakland in AFC West showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business Sunday defeating the Oakland Raiders, 40-9, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 8:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business Sunday defeating the Oakland Raiders, 40-9, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs offense wasn't dominant in the victory and didn't have to. Kansas City's special teams and defense forced three turnovers including a pick-6 by rookie safety Juan Thornhill. 

Kansas City improves to 8-4 with the victory and heads to Foxborough to take on New England next Sunday. 

Kickoff set for 3:25 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
The winds though will be picking up during the weekend from the southwest before switching around to the northwest as a cold front pushes through on Sunday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times. We could even see a slight chance of snow snow flurries or drizzle early Sunday morning, but we'll have a mostly cloudy day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories